ORAL VACCINE | BEWARE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to the Endtimes Fellowship
Like & Share as you feel led.
You may connect to this channel on other platforms:
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFscIF7X7MAHsPlfIN13I9w
Dream: 7 August 2021
This is a warning from the Lord. An Oral "vaccine" will be introduced. Listen to what God is saying about it.
You may view this message on other channels:https://rumble.com/vytapz-oral-vaccine.html
PREPARE! THE LORD JESUS CHRIST IS COMING VERY SOON.