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"The Cost Of Staying Alive"- ZOMBIFIED PEOPLE IN THE END TIMES
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3220 views • February 02, 2022
#PROPHECY #ZOMBIES #ENDTIMES
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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: In the prophecy The FIG, the SEEDS and the Vaccines, Yah revealed to me after ten years the truth of where reanimaé (zombies, the undead) come from. They will arise out of the greater group of those who have taken these vaccines, whose genetic structure will be defiled to the point of being UNREDEEMABLE. They can't be fixed, "saved", won back, nothing. They're lost- wheat burned up in the fire. A person who's taken it can surely repent of the pride that led them to take it, but once a man turns that's it.
They are extremely fast, violent, and strong. They will be in shocking numbers worldwide; and that's why in movies it always looks like the entire town has turned and only 9 people are still themselves. (I don't watch any such movies; I see enough as it is). They hunt in packs and thrive on blood. Yes, in 2022 under this modern sky I'm saying what Yah has revealed to me about the end times; it is now up to the listener to listen and believe.
They will only remotely 'resemble' humanity, with grey flesh and their savage nature it will be easy to see that THEY ARE NOT YOUR FAMILY ANYMORE. Lastly, the reason every 2nd and 3rd movie these days is about reanimaé is so that no one can claim ignorance. This is how Satan works with power to deceive with lying wonders. Truth through TV counts- they will say "Did you think it was just movies? IT WAS FAIR WARNING!" Therefore listen to God's sovereign warnings and do not fear. LISTEN & PREPARE. God loves His people; He is actively winning souls to Himself and waking up His lukewarm, deceived church to bring them to the full knowledge of things to come. If you are not a Christian, it is time to give it some very serious thought and make a decision for Christ. See the Basics page link below, go back to the blog and read it. God bless you all.
Basics: https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
Read this dream on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/08/30/the-cost-of-staying-alive-april-2019/
Vaccine prophecy: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/06/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: In the prophecy The FIG, the SEEDS and the Vaccines, Yah revealed to me after ten years the truth of where reanimaé (zombies, the undead) come from. They will arise out of the greater group of those who have taken these vaccines, whose genetic structure will be defiled to the point of being UNREDEEMABLE. They can't be fixed, "saved", won back, nothing. They're lost- wheat burned up in the fire. A person who's taken it can surely repent of the pride that led them to take it, but once a man turns that's it.
They are extremely fast, violent, and strong. They will be in shocking numbers worldwide; and that's why in movies it always looks like the entire town has turned and only 9 people are still themselves. (I don't watch any such movies; I see enough as it is). They hunt in packs and thrive on blood. Yes, in 2022 under this modern sky I'm saying what Yah has revealed to me about the end times; it is now up to the listener to listen and believe.
They will only remotely 'resemble' humanity, with grey flesh and their savage nature it will be easy to see that THEY ARE NOT YOUR FAMILY ANYMORE. Lastly, the reason every 2nd and 3rd movie these days is about reanimaé is so that no one can claim ignorance. This is how Satan works with power to deceive with lying wonders. Truth through TV counts- they will say "Did you think it was just movies? IT WAS FAIR WARNING!" Therefore listen to God's sovereign warnings and do not fear. LISTEN & PREPARE. God loves His people; He is actively winning souls to Himself and waking up His lukewarm, deceived church to bring them to the full knowledge of things to come. If you are not a Christian, it is time to give it some very serious thought and make a decision for Christ. See the Basics page link below, go back to the blog and read it. God bless you all.
Basics: https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
Read this dream on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/08/30/the-cost-of-staying-alive-april-2019/
Vaccine prophecy: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/06/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Keywords
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