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How Can There Be A New Strain, When There’s No Evidence Of An Old Strain?
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150 views • December 30, 2020
Jon Rappoport tears apart the phony narrative pushed by the mainstream media that insists there is a new, deadly COVID strain. In addition, he also explains how and why the older COVID-19 strains have yet to be proven by isolating the virus as the primary evidence.
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