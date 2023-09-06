Be the Light of the World

November 21st, 2021
Ask yourself, "Am I doing what I am supposed to be doing with what God has given me?" God gives each of us the measure of faith we need and has blessed us with His saving grace. However, we all have the responsibility to live for Him in obedience. Everything you have should center around the Lord; your thoughts, actions, possessions, time, everything.
"For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast." Ephesians 2:8-9
