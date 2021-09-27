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Viral Reality Check - What's going on, but with real logic and science - Ivor Cummins
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21 views • September 27, 2021
Quick update on the evolving irrationality of our viral issue - couple of links below that were mentioned - - DOWNLOAD IT HERE to share across platforms: https://we.tl/t-5nHHTCf65j
Revealing talk on one major reason WHY science died in early 2020: https://odysee.com/@IvorCummins:f/Ernst-Wolff---Uncovering-the-Corona-Narrative---Aug-2021:8
Also our Covid Chronicles movie latest update here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/capecrusaders/the-covid-chronicles/posts/3279184
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
Revealing talk on one major reason WHY science died in early 2020: https://odysee.com/@IvorCummins:f/Ernst-Wolff---Uncovering-the-Corona-Narrative---Aug-2021:8
Also our Covid Chronicles movie latest update here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/capecrusaders/the-covid-chronicles/posts/3279184
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
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