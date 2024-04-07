Israel's "messiah" is already here!

2 Corinthians Chapter 11

13 For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ.

14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.



15 Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.







There are a LOT of people who seem to think that Donald Trump is their "savior." I hate to burst these people's bubble.... But Donald Trump is anything BUT a "savior" folks!





I want to direct you to the Christian Observer's article which focuses on Trump and Trump Tower... I want you to go and read every last word of it





Then come back and tell me how Donald Trump is your "savior" again!

EXPLAIN IT TO ME SLOWLY......





Please, I'd really like to hear it!





Christian Observer - The Trump Chronicles

https://christianobserver.net/the-trump-chronicles/





The story originated from a Watchman's Cry 5 part series, which can be found here: http://watchmanscry.com/?p=6550





Trump is representing the Jews!

The Jews are currently trying to eliminate America and Americans!





If you are unable to see this is true.... You may be beyond helping!





May Yahuwah grant you strength and protection brothers and sisters





