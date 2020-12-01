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COVID19 INFO
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50 views • December 01, 2020
A short and simple introduction to the symptoms of COVID19 infection, its initial detection, and basic treatment and protections.
I have lost the source, so any links for attribution will be appreciated.
[Taken down from YouTube within hours of posting at the beginning of the Plandemic indoctrination]
I have lost the source, so any links for attribution will be appreciated.
[Taken down from YouTube within hours of posting at the beginning of the Plandemic indoctrination]
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