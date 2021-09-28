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Global Digital Currencies are Coming, Warns Expert
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282 views • September 28, 2021
Central banks around the world are preparing to foist "digital currencies" on people worldwide in the not-too-distant future, warns Travis Bajema aka The Economic Ninja in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. The shift to what many are calling a "Quantum Financial System" (QFS) has enormous implications for privacy, freedom, independence, and much more, Bajema says. Don't be caught unprepared!
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