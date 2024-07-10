Entire family destroyed by VAXX poison injections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rest in peace, Marina Mamede. Her 3 year old son is autistic, 12 year old son has severe asthma, other child probably has an issue and she's now dead. Another victim of the psyop.
Marina Mamede
@euMarinaMamede
antônio, 3 anos, autista.
✨VACINADO✨
MEU FILHO FOI VACINADO! A ALEGRIA QUE TÔ SENTINDO É INFINITA!
viva o sus! viva a ciência! vacinem-se e vacinem as crianças! vacinas
https://x.com/euMarinaMamede/status/1597572971224342528
Marina Mamede
@euMarinaMamede
o depoente segue falando mal das vacinas na CPI DA COVID
FALANDO MAL DA VACINAÇÃ
SIM.
Tem gente que come cocô, só pode.
#CPIdaCOVID19 #CPIdaPandemia
Translated from Portuguese by
the deponent continues to speak badly about vaccines at the COVID CPI
SPEAKING BAD ABOUT VACCINATION
YES.
There are people who eat poop, that's all.
#CPIdaCOVID19 #CPIdaPandemic
https://x.com/euMarinaMamede/status/1443588230348034055
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/