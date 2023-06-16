Create New Account
Burisma Accountant, Who Blew Whistle on Biden Crimes, Found Dead
GalacticStorm
The chief accountant at Ukraine’s Burisma Energy, who offered to provide US authorities with damning evidence regarding financial crimes involving Joe and Hunter Biden, has been found dead before she could testify.


The dead whistleblower has been identified as the wife of former Burisma owner Mykola Lisin, who also died in suspicious circumstances during the Obama administration when vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter were making a killing in Ukraine.


Former federal prosecutor Rudi Giuliani discussed the fate of the now-deceased whistleblower, who was willing to hand over Burisma’s highly compromising international bank transfers, during an interview on Newsmax’s “Saturday Report.”



The People's Voice TV:

https://rumble.com/v2ulmz3-burisma-accountant-who-blew-whistle-on-biden-crimes-found-dead.html

biden crime familyfound deadburisma accountant whistleblower

