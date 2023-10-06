Create New Account
KALERGI PLAN: The West Descends Into A Third World Shithole All As Planned
The Dollar Vigilante
Published 21 hours ago

Wait, there’s a plan intended to influence Europe's policies on immigration in order to create a "populace devoid of identity" which would then supposedly be ruled by a Jewish elite? Whatcha mad-ass conspiracy folk talkin’ about now? 


***** Sources for this video *****

Intro vid: Follow the Money by Boatrawker: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vB7eq2K-8Ss


Canadian Gov't Admit 74% of Triple Vaccinated Now Have VAIDS - The People's Voice: 

https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/canadian-govt-admit-74-of-triple-vaccinated-now-have-vaids/


illegal immigration aids pope catholicism

