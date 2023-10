KALERGI PLAN: The West Descends Into A Third World Shithole All As Planned

Wait, there’s a plan intended to influence Europe's policies on immigration in order to create a "populace devoid of identity" which would then supposedly be ruled by a Jewish elite? Whatcha mad-ass conspiracy folk talkin’ about now?



Game Changers: https://dollarvigilante.com/gamechangers

ECI Developments Nicaragua: https://dollarvigilante.com/nicaragua

Anarchapulco 2024: Reborn: https://anarchapulco.com

Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@dollarvigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff





***** Sources for this video *****

Intro vid: Follow the Money by Boatrawker:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vB7eq2K-8Ss





Canadian Gov't Admit 74% of Triple Vaccinated Now Have VAIDS - The People's Voice:

https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/canadian-govt-admit-74-of-triple-vaccinated-now-have-vaids/