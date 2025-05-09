Predestination/New Pope Agustinian Doctrine or Moses And Jesus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Predestination ....New Pope
Augustine’s teaching on grace focuses on God’s unilateral action.
Cause and effect
Moses’ prophecy and Jesus’ words focus on relational response: hearing, believing, obeying.
If we reshape Jesus’ invitation into a system where only God’s action matters and human response is minimized, we risk losing the heart of His call — “Come, follow me.”
In everyday life, this asks us to reflect:
Am I waiting passively for God to change me, or am I engaging Jesus’ words with active trust, humility, and obedience?