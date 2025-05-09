Predestination/New Pope Agustinian Doctrine or Moses And Jesus

Predestination ....New Pope





Augustine’s teaching on grace focuses on God’s unilateral action.





Cause and effect

Moses’ prophecy and Jesus’ words focus on relational response: hearing, believing, obeying.

If we reshape Jesus’ invitation into a system where only God’s action matters and human response is minimized, we risk losing the heart of His call — “Come, follow me.”

In everyday life, this asks us to reflect:

Am I waiting passively for God to change me, or am I engaging Jesus’ words with active trust, humility, and obedience?







