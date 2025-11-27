BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Asteroid Warning Network Start To Track Interstellar Comet 3I/Atlas as It Approaches Planet Earth
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1143 followers
3
107 views • 2 days ago

"Space Oddity" is a song by the English singer-songwriter David Bowie. It was first released on 11 July 1969 by Philips and Mercury Records as a 7-inch single, then as the opening track of his second studio album, David Bowie. Produced by Gus Dudgeon and recorded at Trident Studios in London, it is a tale about a fictional astronaut named Major Tom; its title and subject matter were partly inspired by the film 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) and Bowie's feelings of alienation at that point in his career. Its sound departed from the music hall of his debut album to psychedelic folk inspired by the Bee Gees; it was one of the most musically complex compositions he had written up to that point.

The song was rush-released as a single to capitalise on the Apollo 11 Moon landing.

asteroid warning networkstart to trackinterstellar comet 3i atlasas it approaches planet earth
