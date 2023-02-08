Share it Because This is Really Explosive! 🧨

Putin says: 📢 Citizens of the world I am speaking to you even though I know my message is being twisted. I am being made a perpetrator, but I only wanted to protect my people who were attacked for over 10 years. I am not against the citizens of Europe; it is your leaders who are against you! This is your wake-up call. The Nazis won the 2nd World War! The EU leaders are Nazis, and you are very aware of that. It is the same club, with the same approach, as other slave states. They ignore your opinion and mine. Why should I blow up my own gas pipes? I can just turn off the tap. These accusations against Russia are very easy to debunk. Who is bombing the nuclear power plant right now? Europe is run by Nazis who worship Satan!

Wake up people, you have enough bullshit to worry about. It's all a scam, they are lying to you.





Please Subscribe and Share, it's free and helps the channel immensely!

Please join our Locals Community: https://insearchoftruth.locals.com

Find me on Gab: https://gab.com/maddengd

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/libtardlogic101

CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/InSearchOTruth/posts

Minds: https://www.minds.com/insearchotruth/

Odysee referral link: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@InSearchOfTruth:7

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@InSearchOfTruth:7

Parler: https://parler.com/user/InSearchOTruth

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mSnEZaCPc4v8/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/MaddenGD

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/insearchotruth

Friendevu: https://friendevu.com/groups/InSearchOfTruth

Telegran: https://t.me/RealInSearchofTruth

Check Out Plexus For Great Health Products For The Whole Family:

https://mysite.plexusworldwide.com/maddengd

Indian Pharmacy, please tell them Greg Madden sent you! https://pharmacyonearth.com/

Use my referral link https://crypto.com/app/btxdxb92pv to sign up for Crypto.com and we both get $25 USD :)

Sign up for Coinbase using my link and we can each get $10 in Bitcoin

https://www/coinbase.com/join/madden_ana?src=ios-link

Join Fold to earn Bitcoin back on debit card purchases:

https://use.foldapp.com/r/T4AEKE7V

Hey! Managing your crypto would be so much easier if you had Maiar. Get a $10 cashback reward in Maiar when you buy eGold with my referral link:

https://get.maiar.com/referral/zdpiq2ub5w

Donations:

paypal.me/maddengd

CashApp: $maddengd

Venmo: @Greg-Madden-6

BTC: 3EtEDHLbFhRLLX23x9apuR1NCzCeLxoFqH

ETH: 0x351B56b794C1eBc1225b528CCc429f6a982502fa

ADA: DdzFFzCqrht8qjzD5dFZMgauUdwMr32soGu8Zu9seCeDzWpLeNHingXsnjWRN1QwxLhCZ5K7k23DNvBHsq7i5hC7TymaJ3YB545stMJb

DOT: 1hYA4xkZ8JNYWMYat2ybLY1sQjpvYzkahTSpHAv7QwAgsBU

XRP: raHt99qrXD5jUHnx8Vg2Gnjh74WeC9QYuR

PayID: maddengd.crypto

PayString: maddengd$paystring.crypto.com