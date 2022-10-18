X22 REPORT Ep. 2901b - The Key That Opens All Doors, One Side Of The Triangle Removed, Other Sides Falling

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2901b - Oct. 17, 2022

The Key That Opens All Doors, One Side Of The Triangle Removed, Other Sides Falling The [DS] is now firing on all cylinders, they are trying everything, but all of it is propaganda. Trump has the leverage, he has the real evidence and it is now be produced at the right moment. There is nothing the fake news or the [DS] can do about it. They are going after Trump, their plan is to try to indict him one way or another, either via J6 subpoena, Mar-a-Largo or something else. They need the chaos, they know the polls are not in their favor. Scavino sends message, the key that opens the door to everything else. Once side of the triangle was removed, now the other sides are collapsing.



