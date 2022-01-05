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Mother Believes Son Was Murdered by the CCP
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200 views • January 05, 2022
Heather Hobbs interviews Mary Todd, a Republican Congressional candidate in Montana, who discusses the dangers relating to China. She became involved in politics after her son died, and she believes he was murdered by the CCP.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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