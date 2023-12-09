Create New Account
PURE SCIENCE Proofs of God! No Philosophy, Logic, Bible Arguments, Etc. | Advanced Discipleship #4
High Hopes
2947 Subscribers
41 views
Published 19 hours ago

Dr. Gene Kim, REAL Bible Believers


Dec 5, 2023


Hi, I'm Dr. Gene Kim (UC Berkeley & PBI). I am the pastor of Bible Baptist Church in both the Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay Area. My channel publishes videos that focus on wrong doctrines, dispensationalism, end times and KJV as the only word of God. If that sounds like it could be helpful for you, please subscribe!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-pw4mD_9ZA


Keywords
scientificdr gene kimadvanced discipleshippure scienceproofs of godno philosophyno logicno bible arguments

