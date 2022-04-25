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CANADIAN PREPPER - It's Hitting the Fan. Prepare for TOTAL Chaos.
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858 views • April 25, 2022
This video has been mirrored from YouTube. Many are trying to view it and get a connection error. Clearly someone doesn't want it seen. This is NOT my video I am just reposting it to Brighteon since YouTube is playing games with viewers.
ORIGINAL YT DESCRIPTION:
Russia state media hacked with threats of NATO nuclear strike, space war imminent, Taiwan prepares the people for an invasion, cyberattacks have food supply in its sights, sabatoge of Russo military facilities, 4/10 britains will soon riot over cost of living, hell is breaking loose and thats only the start of it...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDKkGUKVOI8
https://canadianpreparedness.com/
ORIGINAL YT DESCRIPTION:
Russia state media hacked with threats of NATO nuclear strike, space war imminent, Taiwan prepares the people for an invasion, cyberattacks have food supply in its sights, sabatoge of Russo military facilities, 4/10 britains will soon riot over cost of living, hell is breaking loose and thats only the start of it...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDKkGUKVOI8
https://canadianpreparedness.com/
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