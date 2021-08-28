Heroic Physicians Create a Lifesaving Foundation

Elizabeth Lee Vliet MD, who is a heroic physician, has created a model organization for the survival not only of health freedom but freedom throughout the world. Her new nonprofit Truth for Health Foundation is taking off. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH joins Dr. Vliet as Chief Medical Advisor. You may already know these two great people from their appearances on The Dr. Peter Breggin Hour. This is a pioneering discussion of the coming together of healthcare freedom advocates to reclaim our American freedoms, literally saving the world from the COVID-19 assault on humanity. With this interview, you stay on the cutting edge of standing up to COVID-19 oppression and promoting liberty. You can also keep up with the best and most current in COVID-19 treatments, literally saving your life and the lives of people you know, by going to their website: truthforhealth.org.