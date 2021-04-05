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DUMBFOUNDED BY THE DUMBED DOWN MASSES
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92 views • April 05, 2021
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I'm dumbfounded by the dumbed down masses. If they're not going to wake up now, they never will....Tell-Lie-Vision, Netflix, Hollywood, mainstream media engaged masses, this is no place for the true follower of Christ....masks, end to free speech, retail over, cashless society rising...fear to continue advancing the surveillance nightmare that leads directly to the mark of the beast, conspiracy theory, conspiracy theory they decry...but they who have ears let them hear...and those who don't just keep listening to the MSM.
www.endtimehour.co.uk
I'm dumbfounded by the dumbed down masses. If they're not going to wake up now, they never will....Tell-Lie-Vision, Netflix, Hollywood, mainstream media engaged masses, this is no place for the true follower of Christ....masks, end to free speech, retail over, cashless society rising...fear to continue advancing the surveillance nightmare that leads directly to the mark of the beast, conspiracy theory, conspiracy theory they decry...but they who have ears let them hear...and those who don't just keep listening to the MSM.
www.endtimehour.co.uk
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