Don't forget about the DEW weapons they used in the huge fires in Chile. Now they are trying to burn Texas down. Bastards ! Part A
Published a day ago

chile fire news. Tracy is reporting in from Maui covering the fires in Chile and Texas.  I have been watching and subcribe to Tracy's channel the Brush Junkie. She is really good at reporting on these fires and especially the fires and governmental fuck ups in LaHaina with the Governor being a Cabal piece of shit who is stealing the land.  He is a full blown commie in my opinion. Ditto for the Mayor of LaHaina.

