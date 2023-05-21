Benny Johnson | Shocking Unearthed George Soros Interview Exposes Everything

Shocking Unearthed George Soros Interview | Exposes Everything from 60 minutes, 1968
(This clip has circulated around the net for a while, but just in case you havent seen this - it will reveal the evil being that Soros is)
In a shocking turn of events, a previously unreleased interview with billionaire George Soros surfaces, revealing explosive revelations that send shockwaves through the political sphere. Soros candidly exposes a wide range of information, shedding light on his controversial activities and motivations.
The interview provides unprecedented insight into the intricate web of influence and power wielded by Soros, leaving viewers astonished and questioning the true extent of his impact on global affairs.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
https://link.chtbl.com/hDPO8U2P
Sign up for The Benny Newsletter:
https://www.bennyjohnson.com/newsletter-signup
Follow Benny on All of His Channels:
https://www.bennyjohnson.com/socials
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.