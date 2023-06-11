Soul Recycling, the 8th Sphere and a False Light Deception: Adventures in the Afterlife

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Sources: The Alchemist "What is Soul Recycling?" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TyP_BzEEKHw
Gigi Young "The 8th Sphere" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDjusAGhA80
website Sarah Elkhaldy: https://www.thealchemist.community
https://www.alchemicalenergyhealing.com/alchemical-energy-healing
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Truman Cash ebooks:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b