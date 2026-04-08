DISGRACED NORTH CAROLINA DEMOCRAT STATE REP CECIL BROCKMAN 🔞 JUST GOT HIT WITH 8 CHILD SEX CHARGES❗

🚨 DISGRACED North Carolina Democrat State Rep. Cecil Brockman just got hit with EIGHT child sex charges — and he could be facing LIFE in prison!





Lock this monster up and throw away the key. No mercy.





Source: https://x.com/GuntherEagleman/status/2041580375307174374





RALEIGH, N.C. (CN) — North Carolina Representative Cecil Brockman resigned from his position as state lawmaker Friday, several weeks after he was charged with two counts of statutory rape of a 15-year-old and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.





The 41-year-old Democrat has faced bipartisan calls for his resignation since his chargeswere made public earlier in October. His legislative assistant confirmed his resignation to Courthouse News Friday. His term in office had been scheduled to end on Jan. 1, 2027.





House Democratic Leader Robert Reives said in a statement that he is glad Brockman voluntarily resigned.





“The allegations against him are serious and made it impossible for him to adequately represent his constituents,” Reives said. “I look forward to the Guilford County Democrats appointing his successor."





Speaker of the House Destin Hall formally announced Friday the creation of a bipartisan House committee to explore Brockman’s expulsion.





He told reporters earlier in the month that the committee would be intended to give Brockman an opportunity for due process and to be heard. The process was anticipated to take several months as lawmakers gather evidence and investigate the charges raised against him, before making a recommendation to the House regarding reprimand or expulsion.





Hall removed Brockman from all the House committees he was serving on Friday, pending the conclusion of the House’s investigation. Brockman, who was in his sixth term in the House, was previously a vice chairman for the K-12 education committee. He was first elected to the House in 2014.





The state House last executed the investigation process in 2009, when Representative Thomas Wright was removed for ethical misconduct over claims he mishandled campaign funds and charitable contributions. Prior to that, it had been almost 130 years since the General Assembly removed a member from office.





“Rep. Brockman’s decision to resign is the right thing to do for his constituents and for the North Carolina House of Representatives,” Hall said in a statement Friday. “His departure spares the House from a difficult expulsion process and brings closure to this troubling chapter.”





Brockman, who is currently being held at the High Point Detention Center, had his bond set at $1.05 million. His attorney has asked for his bond to be lowered to $100,000, which the state has opposed. He has appeared once virtually in Guilford District Court after his first appearance was delayed due to an undisclosed medical emergency.





Brockman was arrested after calling 911 and telling a dispatcher that he was looking for the 15-year-old, whom he identified as his friend. Prosecutors said the teen met him on a dating app and lived with him for a time near Atlanta, Georgia, before moving to an apartment in North Carolina earlier this year. Authorities have said they recovered 14 videos on the teen’s phone that include “certain acts” in which Brockman is identifiable.





Prosecutors say that Brockman committed a “lewd and lascivious act” on a 15-year-old on Aug. 15. They also claim that Brockman has made several attempts to contact the minor, including trying to locate them while they were in the hospital. Brockman has also tried to “use his status to gain information,” a magistrate said in an initial bond determination.





Brockman, who served for over a decade, occasionally voted with Republicans and was absent during important votes, spurring pushback from fellow Democrats.





He spoke out against his party in 2024, claiminghe was being “scapegoated” after being absent during a notable vote, warning that the same behavior pushed another Democrat, Representative Tricia Cotham, to switch parties in 2023. He narrowly won against his primary challenger in March 2024.





Despite his resignation, Brockman’s office will continue serving his constituents until his replacement is appointed, legislative assistant Drew Gibson said. Brockman is next scheduled to appear in court on Monday.





https://www.courthousenews.com/north-carolina-lawmaker-resigns-amid-child-sex-crimes-accusations/