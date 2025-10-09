BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Glyphosate/"Roundup" Suppresses Vitamin D Activation & What to Do About It
37 views • 21 hours ago

Short & fast intro. of the world’s 1st 95% Ultraviolet B Vitamin D Light Therapy System to compensate for glyphosate /"Roundup" suppressing the activation of Vit. D and to reduce your risk for all types of cancers AND all-cause mortality by LumaNova affiliate, Danny "The Glyphyosate Guy" Tseng (Even MORE EFFECTIVE than the sun says Vit. D expert & author of "The Vitamin D Solution," Dr. Michael Holick, at increasing the active/circulating form of Vitamin D3 called 25(OH) in a published paper!)

See below for the links mentioned:

https://luma-nova.myshopify.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

To get a di$count, apply the following discount code at checkout:

howtodieofnothing – COMING SOON!

To easily share, use: tinyurl.com–COMING SOON!

$$$$$ To help others reduce their risk of all cancers AND risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a free LumaNova affiliate on my T.E.A.M. to earn up to 20% commissions, fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v

To easily share, use: tinyurl.com–COMING SOON!

To view my e-Guide, "16 Factors that Determine How Much Time You Need to Expose Your Bare Skin to the Sun in Order to Produce Adequate" Amounts of Vitamin D3," visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/HowMuchTimeInTheSun

tinyurl.com/HowMuchSunTime

tinyurl.com/VitaminDAndSunExposureFactors

tinyurl.com/VitaminDsunFactors

Learn all about this crucial HORMONE by visiting any of the below:

tinyurl.com/vitaminDforDummies

https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies

tinyurl.com/vitaminD101

To view Dr. Holick's paper, see:

COMING SOON!

If you happen to place an order for any of the above, please forward me a copy of your order and/or enrollment confirmation email(s) to 1 or all of the below emails so that I can ensure that your order ships out, ASAP, and/or get you off to a FAST start!:

[email protected] (PRIMARY)

[email protected]

[email protected]

and then either leave me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, or cell: 305.297.9360

with the date & approx. time of your email since I do NOT check emails regularly anymore.


Keywords
dr jack krusedr holickbest vitamin d lightenyrgylumonovadr barattiero
