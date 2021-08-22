FBI Admits There is No Evidence of Any Insurrection Plot by Trump Supporters on Jan 6th

Tucker Carlson Reports:



FBI Admits There is No Evidence of Any Insurrection Plot by Trump Supporters at Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Demonstration



For months we have heard from the Democrats and the mainstream media about the so-called armed insurrection by Trump supporters on January 6th. Democrats have gone so far as to form a commission to look into the attempted coup and we have heard some of our Democratic friends talk about how they feared they were going to be raped or killed in this violent overthrow of the government.



The FBI has been looking into this and now it is being reported that the FBI has found no evidence of any type of insurrection or coup plot regarding the Jan. 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol.



This admission drives a stake through the heart of the Democrats’ push to bring the war on terror to the homeland for use against their political opposition.



Reuters has talked to federal law enforcement officials to confirm that there is no proof showing that President Donald Trump or right-wing groups plotted a coup or insurrection in advance of the event. Instead, it was a mostly peaceful protest against election fraud.