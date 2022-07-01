Lawmaker Becomes Prisoner Of War: Political Persecution Escalates As Committee Witness Lies

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Stew Peters Show.
The Globalist agenda is SO CORRUPT that they are throwing LAWMAKERS in prison for defending their country! Derrick Evans is awaiting his injustice of becoming a POW to the Reptilian Luciferians, due to live-streaming the January 6th rally. He joins to bring awareness to his, and the others who are suffering because of their PEACEFUL attendance of J6.
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