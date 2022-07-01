Lawmaker Becomes Prisoner Of War: Political Persecution Escalates As Committee Witness Lies

Stew Peters Show.





The Globalist agenda is SO CORRUPT that they are throwing LAWMAKERS in prison for defending their country! Derrick Evans is awaiting his injustice of becoming a POW to the Reptilian Luciferians, due to live-streaming the January 6th rally. He joins to bring awareness to his, and the others who are suffering because of their PEACEFUL attendance of J6.





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