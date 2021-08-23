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FAKE PLANE FLAT OUT TRUTH (mirrored)
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168 views • August 23, 2021
I see what this guy sees but msm played the sheep AGAIN! By now, I'm convinced that they do not want to wake up. That's what low-vibration on earth has come to. OMW to the 5th dimension where "SERVICE TO OTHERS Trumps SERVICE TO SELF". We were promised miracles and miracles, we shall see. God Speed All.
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