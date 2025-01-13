How Shifting to an Unhurried Lifestyle Cultivates Peace and Serenity - Alan Fadling

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you afraid to let go of your anxiety? Do you see your stress level as a driver of your everyday decisions and activities? If that sounds familiar, you will be able to relate to Alan Fadling, who is the president and founder of Unhurried Living. He shares how acutely he was clinging to his anxiety as an engine to complete every task at hand. “I was afraid if I didn’t have my anxiety, I wouldn’t get anything done,” he says. But anxiety, he explains, is an unsustainable energy force. We are much better off embracing the Prince of Peace - Jesus - in our moments of fear and stress than relying on our own anxious physical responses to move us forward. Don’t let anxiety become the god of your life. Trust Jesus and let Him reign peacefully over your heart instead.
TAKEAWAYS
Jesus does not have an anxious or a frantic voice, nor did He make rash frantic decisions
Pray about the things that give you anxiety and ask God to give you clear direction
In peace, you have access to your fully functioning brain rather than one that is addled with worry and over-stimulation
Instead of living life constantly doing things to prove your identity, know your identity in Christ and express it freely with no pressure
A Non-Anxious Life book: https://bit.ly/4fJB5e4
