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Dr. Mercola Interview with Dr. Breggin: The Shadow Predators Behind COVID-19, Lockdowns, the Vaccines and the Death of Freedom
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4802 views • September 21, 2021
Peter Breggin's new book: COVID-19 and the Global Predators is available now at www.WeAreThePrey.com. The Breggins rip the mask off the shadow predators manipulating nations and citizens everywhere in an attempt to control the world and kill freedom. Dr. Joseph Mercola interviews Dr. Breggin about his new book, and how our world has turned upside down.
The Conscience of Psychiatry Discussion Between Dr. Peter Breggin & Dr. Mercola.
In this interview, Dr. Peter Breggin — known as “the conscience of psychiatry” for his instrumental role in preventing the return of lobotomy as a psychiatric treatment in the early 1970s — discusses his latest book.
The Conscience of Psychiatry Discussion Between Dr. Peter Breggin & Dr. Mercola.
In this interview, Dr. Peter Breggin — known as “the conscience of psychiatry” for his instrumental role in preventing the return of lobotomy as a psychiatric treatment in the early 1970s — discusses his latest book.
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