Bannon Comments on the Significance of What the NFSC Has Been Doing and Encourages the New Chinese To Continue To Do So

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
【Ukraine Rescue】 05/19/2022 Steve Bannon: Every day, you’re showing people something, a new China and a new Chinese. And it’s so powerful. And the Chinese Communist Party is coming apart because of the relentless Miles and the people, the fighters throughout the world of the different farms, all that, that just every day continue to do it. It’s that momentum, and that scale and critical mass that will eventually bring down the CCP, so just continue to do what you do every day.