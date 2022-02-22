Havana Syndrome’s Purported Sound Revealed by US Official | 60 Minutes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The ex-official, who did not want to be named, told CBS’ ‘60 Minutes’ that he had experienced the sickness at his home in Havana, Cuba. He described the noise he heard as “just loud sound” which “just absolutely filled my room.”
The malady has allegedly affected nearly 200 US officials since it was first reported in 2016, but American intelligence still hasn’t found its cause.
WARNING: The noise may cause disappointment