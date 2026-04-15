Looming multi-strait blockade across Red Sea & Persian Gulf - Pepe Escobar, DD Geopolitics - clip

Adding: According to Tanker Trackers, a non-Iranian VLCC supertanker successfully transited the straight with her AIS on.

Video description:

"The Houthis are just waiting for the right moment to announce: 'Yes, that's it, we're going to block it all.' From Hormuz to Suez to Bab el-Mandeb and back to Hormuz—it's a perfect triangle. Some Yemenis are calling it the Alaqsa Triangle blockade."

Pepe Escobar warns of looming multi-strait blockade across Red Sea and Persian Gulf. The U.S. Navy faces "round two" with Ansarullah if Yemen closes the triangle.

"Who the hell in the National Security Council has the balls to make a 20-second visual presentation to the president proving this is completely suicidal?"





FULL EPISODE (https://youtube.com/live/w_vgLczWoUg?feature=share)!!