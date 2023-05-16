GLENN BECK | A well articulated summary of the Durham investigation.

BioClandestine: A well articulated summary by Glenn Beck.
The Deep State knowingly interfered in Federal elections. They psychologically attacked the American People with lies in a seditious conspiracy to remove the sitting POTUS.
You best start believing in Orwellian dystopia’s. You’re in one.
source: https://t.me/bioclandestine/1691
