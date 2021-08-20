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ABSENT, CONFUSED , DISTRACTED The GOP Savagely ROASTS Biden for being a FAILURE!
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191 views • August 20, 2021
Published On Aug 19, 2021
GOP ROASTS Biden over Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in new SHOCKING ad Republicans published a new ad, roasting Biden over the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
🔔To get Notified when we go LIVE for a Stream Text AMERICAFIRST to 555888
WEBSITE: goldenstatetimes.com
GOP ROASTS Biden over Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in new SHOCKING ad Republicans published a new ad, roasting Biden over the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
🔔To get Notified when we go LIVE for a Stream Text AMERICAFIRST to 555888
WEBSITE: goldenstatetimes.com
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