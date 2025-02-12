Defense Secretary Hegseth says NATO Membership & pre-2014 borders for Ukraine is Not Realistic - NATO needs 5% - Brussels, Belgium

Defense Secretary Hegseth says NATO Membership for Ukraine is Not Realistic.

Speaking at a defense summit in Brussels at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, alliance of 57 countries and the European Union.

Defense Secretary Hegseth: "Returning to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective. Chasing this illusionary goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering...The U.S. does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement." https://www.c-span.org/program/public...

More:

Pete Hegseth isn’t holding back, laying it out for the Ukraine bros just like we’ve been saying for years.

2014 borders were an unrealistic objective and an illusionary goal.





The only way to end the war is by combining allied strength with a realistic assessment of the battlefield, says Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth.

The way he stressed "realistic" was hilarious—basically told all his NATO buddies to stop living in delulu land.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth crushes Ukraine’s NATO dream like a bug.

Kinda ironic, considering it was the U.S. pushing for Ukraine in NATO that helped create this mess in the first place.

But hey, Ukraine bros… at least now you know what it feels like to be a U.S. ally.

"Let your Russophobia fuel our profits." - Basically what Pete said.