Allergies and Skin Conditions | Histamine Gene Defects | Conners Clinic

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These are just a couple of the main Histamine genes that we look at during a genetic review. The genetic mutations found in the ABP one and the HNMT are potential indicators for elevated Histamine. Increased Histamine levels can result in heart palpations, low blood pressure, hypertension, fatigue, anxiety, joint pain, irritable bowel syndrome, stomach ulcers, adrenal gland fatigue, and altered sleep patterns. What we can do to fix it is avoid Histamine foods, of course, but then these three products can also support those genes. Histamine Scavenger promotes the reduction of harmful histamine accumulation, Natural D-Hist supports seasonal challenges caused by common environmental allergens and HistaClear, which addresses the DAO enzyme to balance the histamine load. You can find these three products shop.connorsclinic.com and you can also check out our genetic page on our website, ConnersClinic.com as well. If you would like to schedule a genetic review, if you already have a 23 and me done, I would love to help you out and we can see if there are other defects in your genetic pathways that need some support too.
#histamine #genetics #allergies
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8519 Eagle Point Blvd, Suite 170,
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