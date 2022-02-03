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Allergies and Skin Conditions | Histamine Gene Defects | Conners Clinic
Conners Clinic
Conners Clinic
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21 views • February 03, 2022
Our topic today is allergies and skin conditions. This can be a histamine genetic defect. Histamine initiates an inflammatory response and that's where we get the symptoms of allergies or a skin reaction. The highest concentrations of Histamine in the body are found in the gastrointestinal tract, lungs, and the skin. When Histamine is secreted, it stimulates gastric acid production and the white blood cells are capable of contracting pathogens. The DAO enzyme breaks down histamine to maintain homeostasis and Histamine balance. The Histamine and DAO balance is crucial to maintain gastrointestinal and skin health. Excess Histamine can be correlated to genetic mutations, leaky gut, allergies, and just an individual's diet. Side note, gliadin, which is found in wheat, can also be involved with mast cell function and the secretion of Histamine. That can also be what releases the Zonulin and can contribute to leaky gut.

These are just a couple of the main Histamine genes that we look at during a genetic review. The genetic mutations found in the ABP one and the HNMT are potential indicators for elevated Histamine. Increased Histamine levels can result in heart palpations, low blood pressure, hypertension, fatigue, anxiety, joint pain, irritable bowel syndrome, stomach ulcers, adrenal gland fatigue, and altered sleep patterns. What we can do to fix it is avoid Histamine foods, of course, but then these three products can also support those genes. Histamine Scavenger promotes the reduction of harmful histamine accumulation, Natural D-Hist supports seasonal challenges caused by common environmental allergens and HistaClear, which addresses the DAO enzyme to balance the histamine load. You can find these three products shop.connorsclinic.com and you can also check out our genetic page on our website, ConnersClinic.com as well. If you would like to schedule a genetic review, if you already have a 23 and me done, I would love to help you out and we can see if there are other defects in your genetic pathways that need some support too.

#histamine #genetics #allergies

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Contact Conners Clinic
8519 Eagle Point Blvd, Suite 170,
Lake Elmo, MN 55042
651-739-1248
[email protected]
https://goo.gl/maps/zvDgxHkcoLv
Keywords
allergiesgeneticsrifealternative cancer treatmentgenetic defectsdr kevin connersconners clinicholistic cancernatural cancer cureconnors clinicdr kevin connorsskin conditionshistamine
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