Back to The Future! Ancient Arrows & Ancient Scrolls!

Copyright © Veronika West
Posted as part of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/back-to-the-future/
Prophetess Veronika West says, "I opened my heart to the Joy set before me, ”Ancient Arrows being unearthed… Ancient Scrolls being unsealed: the rise of a new Kingdom Movement in the earth!""
Recorded: Prophetic Summit - Land of Saints & Scholars - Session 1 -
Exchange Church Belfast - 14 October 2023
