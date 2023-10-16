Create New Account
Back to The Future! Ancient Arrows & Ancient Scrolls!
His Kingdom Prophecy
Published 19 hours ago

Copyright © Veronika West

Posted as part of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/back-to-the-future/

Prophetess Veronika West says, "I opened my heart to the Joy set before me, ”Ancient Arrows being unearthed… Ancient Scrolls being unsealed: the rise of a new Kingdom Movement in the earth!""

Recorded: Prophetic Summit - Land of Saints & Scholars - Session 1 -

Exchange Church Belfast - 14 October 2023

