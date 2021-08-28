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To Our Sons and Daughters
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60 views • August 28, 2021
I want young people to know that we will get through this! I want them to hang on - They should not be bullied or terrified into risking their health for the sake of false promises of a return to normal. I want them to know that life exists outside of the paradigm they've been living in, and I want to reassure them that humanity has been through very hard times before but we always, always prevail!
SONGS: Glitter & Gold by Barnes Courtney and Bad by Royal Deluxe
SONGS: Glitter & Gold by Barnes Courtney and Bad by Royal Deluxe
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