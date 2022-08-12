Church and the AntiChrist

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FBI used as a political tool toolThe coup was by the Left.87k new armed IRS agents to jam their ESG, DEI, and LGBTQ agenda on America.Message to my colleagues who remain trapped in the Cult.Christians have created a new religion and have already bent the knee to the antiChrist.
Church rejects Gospels and Epistles to create a religion unoffensive to the anti-Christ.