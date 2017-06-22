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[Jun 22, 2017] How far could we see if there was no air? FLAT EARTH (updated) [Paul On The Plane]
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52 views • May 09, 2021
UPDATE: A number of people have brought to my attention an error in this video. Thank you for letting me know. Skunk Bay is in the Puget Sound, WA, and therefore not a lake as I said in the video. I thought I had read this was filmed on a lake and I'm happy to acknowledge the error here.
However, many of the same people claimed that the appearance of the water level changing was due to the tides, and while there may have been some tidal activity during this time lapse video, to say that the appearance of the water level rising to cover the trees and buildings in the distance is preposterous. If you believe that area floods daily due to tides, you'll need to prove it by going there and filming the water cover the buildings and trees and land before I take down this video. The appearance of the level of the water rising to cover the land, buildings, and trees is due to atmospheric lensing, which illustrates how the conditions (air temp, water temp, humidity, etc.) affect how far we can see. This video clearly illustrates that. Note also how the mountain in the background raises and lowers due to the changing conditions, too.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thanks to Rob Skiba and his awesome work on this flat earth. This video was highlighted in a recent video Rob uploaded, and I found it so remarkable, I wanted to do a video on it.
When you are looking over long distances, it's imperative you understand the atmospheric blocking you are experiencing... humidity, temperature, density, water vapor, etc. This makes distant objects raise and lower from your perspective.
Imagine if there was no air how far we could see!
Original Video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GyLzdQFU3Og
If you aren't subbed to Rob's channel, you are missing out big time! DO IT NOW!!! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoiIt_v1D-6z75LmrdIU2aw
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
http://stoplookthink.com/
I AM NOT A MEMBER OF THE FLAT EARTH SOCIETY. THEY ARE A CONTROLLED OPPOSITION GROUP WHO PROPAGATE LIES ABOUT THE TRUE FLAT EARTH THEORY AND OVERALL MOVEMENT. BEWARE!
I'm just a dude with a camera who is exploring the world we actually live in. This channel has gotten a lot bigger than I ever imagined and therefore I'm unable to respond to every comment on every video. I do welcome an email from you if you have feedback or questions - [email protected].
Please feel free to mirror my videos on your channel and share, share, share. I just ask you please give me credit and include a link to my channel or the original video.
Vulgar comments and language will not be tolerated. I report all comments I feel are inappropriate, so be warned. Well thought-out comments using critical thinking and asking legitimate questions without insulting or belittling are welcomed, of course. If you are just here to cause problems, your comments will be removed and/or reported.
KEEP IT FLAT!
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
However, many of the same people claimed that the appearance of the water level changing was due to the tides, and while there may have been some tidal activity during this time lapse video, to say that the appearance of the water level rising to cover the trees and buildings in the distance is preposterous. If you believe that area floods daily due to tides, you'll need to prove it by going there and filming the water cover the buildings and trees and land before I take down this video. The appearance of the level of the water rising to cover the land, buildings, and trees is due to atmospheric lensing, which illustrates how the conditions (air temp, water temp, humidity, etc.) affect how far we can see. This video clearly illustrates that. Note also how the mountain in the background raises and lowers due to the changing conditions, too.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thanks to Rob Skiba and his awesome work on this flat earth. This video was highlighted in a recent video Rob uploaded, and I found it so remarkable, I wanted to do a video on it.
When you are looking over long distances, it's imperative you understand the atmospheric blocking you are experiencing... humidity, temperature, density, water vapor, etc. This makes distant objects raise and lower from your perspective.
Imagine if there was no air how far we could see!
Original Video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GyLzdQFU3Og
If you aren't subbed to Rob's channel, you are missing out big time! DO IT NOW!!! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoiIt_v1D-6z75LmrdIU2aw
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
http://stoplookthink.com/
I AM NOT A MEMBER OF THE FLAT EARTH SOCIETY. THEY ARE A CONTROLLED OPPOSITION GROUP WHO PROPAGATE LIES ABOUT THE TRUE FLAT EARTH THEORY AND OVERALL MOVEMENT. BEWARE!
I'm just a dude with a camera who is exploring the world we actually live in. This channel has gotten a lot bigger than I ever imagined and therefore I'm unable to respond to every comment on every video. I do welcome an email from you if you have feedback or questions - [email protected].
Please feel free to mirror my videos on your channel and share, share, share. I just ask you please give me credit and include a link to my channel or the original video.
Vulgar comments and language will not be tolerated. I report all comments I feel are inappropriate, so be warned. Well thought-out comments using critical thinking and asking legitimate questions without insulting or belittling are welcomed, of course. If you are just here to cause problems, your comments will be removed and/or reported.
KEEP IT FLAT!
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
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