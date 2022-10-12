Create New Account
US uses sanctions to deter EU countries from getting gas elsewhere
66 views
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
RT


October 11, 2022


US sanctions threat seems to tail any EU member's attempt at securing energy in lieu of Washington's


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1nh2ja-us-uses-sanctions-to-deter-eu-countries-from-getting-gas-elsewhere.html


current eventsusenergysanctionsunited stateseuropean unioneugasrtdeter

