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LittleMissMyrtlebird
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50 views • July 24, 2021
i like to help any creatures in distress ... Having asked GOD the day before why i have not found any baby birds needing rescueing /?rescuing , i found this dear little lonesome baby bird, squawking incessantly, in the middle of a field of alfalfa. i gathered her tiny little frightened self up and brought her home... From there we built a beautiful relationship - me as Myrtle's "surrogatemamma", cassie as her surrogatesister , and companions dinah dog and socks - dinah even occasionally let her dog bed be a landing pad forMyrtle and socks the cat patiently allowed MissMyrtle to even land on her back whilst learning to fly (any other bird Socks would instinctively catch to eat but she was fully aware of the love and nurture i was pouring into Myrtle's life and i believe Socks respected that. (PHEW)
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