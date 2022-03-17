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U.S. Department Of Defense Funding Ukrainian Biolabs – U.S. Violating 1972 Treaty On Bioweapons
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10 views • March 17, 2022
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I Will Post The Documents for You...
But You'll Need to Pause to Read Them in Their Entirety.
This Work Takes Up Much of My Time...
Though I Attempt to Do It Thoroughly.
I Will Post The Documents for You...
But You'll Need to Pause to Read Them in Their Entirety.
This Work Takes Up Much of My Time...
Though I Attempt to Do It Thoroughly.
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