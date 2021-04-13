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New world - New Water?? The future according to Fukushima explosion in 2011
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21 views • April 13, 2021
The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster was a 2011 nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Ōkuma, Fukushima
How it's related to current New world order and what is coming into 2026?
Still run to buy apartment in city center depended in their water and electricity supply??
Think new!!
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Social medias:
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* Minds: https://www.minds.com/astrofinance/
* Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/astrofinance/
* Twitter: https://twitter.com/astromethod
How it's related to current New world order and what is coming into 2026?
Still run to buy apartment in city center depended in their water and electricity supply??
Think new!!
---
Social medias:
-----------
* Minds: https://www.minds.com/astrofinance/
* Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/astrofinance/
* Twitter: https://twitter.com/astromethod
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