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In the Psychic Flow Special Guest Kelly Jo Monaghan 19Aug2021
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20 views • August 21, 2021
Goldylocks Productions presents In the Psychic Flow with Carolan Carey.
Carolan Carey has been called "The Psychic Medium of Sarasota" or "SRQ" to all you jet-setters! After doing phone readings from New York to Vietnam - Carolan's clients refer to her as "that psychic from Sarasota". Carolan is a platform medium demonstrating her spirit connection at many area venues.
She will be giving short readings to her viewers and listeners as well as inviting exciting professionals from all over the world to have a candid conversation about mediumship, the psychic arts, the paranormal and your well-being.
http://www.carolancarey.com
Carolan’s Venmo: @Carolan-Carey
Special Guest: Kelly Jo Monaghan
As young as early teens, Kelly Jo had embarked on her psychic journey. She worked with another psychic on a long distance murder case in Mass. and on an extremely sensitive and high profile murder case in Florida.
As a gifted clairvoyant, medium, pet psychic and medical intuitive, Kelly Jo has traveled around the United States doing readings, tea parties, Glasonbury fairs, private consultations, pet hands on healing, lectures at Mesa Arizona University to include: From the 80’s – 90’s, spiritual book reviews at Barnes and Noble in Florida. She is also a Medical Intuitive – uses this gift for readings in sensitive health matters; Assisting healing, body scans – Pranic healing and Releasing deceased or trapped spirits back into the light of God force.
http://kellyjopsychic.com
Carolan Carey has been called "The Psychic Medium of Sarasota" or "SRQ" to all you jet-setters! After doing phone readings from New York to Vietnam - Carolan's clients refer to her as "that psychic from Sarasota". Carolan is a platform medium demonstrating her spirit connection at many area venues.
She will be giving short readings to her viewers and listeners as well as inviting exciting professionals from all over the world to have a candid conversation about mediumship, the psychic arts, the paranormal and your well-being.
http://www.carolancarey.com
Carolan’s Venmo: @Carolan-Carey
Special Guest: Kelly Jo Monaghan
As young as early teens, Kelly Jo had embarked on her psychic journey. She worked with another psychic on a long distance murder case in Mass. and on an extremely sensitive and high profile murder case in Florida.
As a gifted clairvoyant, medium, pet psychic and medical intuitive, Kelly Jo has traveled around the United States doing readings, tea parties, Glasonbury fairs, private consultations, pet hands on healing, lectures at Mesa Arizona University to include: From the 80’s – 90’s, spiritual book reviews at Barnes and Noble in Florida. She is also a Medical Intuitive – uses this gift for readings in sensitive health matters; Assisting healing, body scans – Pranic healing and Releasing deceased or trapped spirits back into the light of God force.
http://kellyjopsychic.com
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