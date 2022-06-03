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New Cannabinoids Unlock the Secret of Pain Management
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0 view • June 03, 2022
"What we identified is that the cannabinoids for inflammation controlling the primary cytokine pathways in the human body - cannabinoids have almost no therapeutic effects compared to JUVA 19 or JUVA 41."
"When we combined any other cannabinoid - THC, CBD - the combination of flavonoids and what we would know as the entourage effect with any of our JUVA 41 or JUVA 19, it down-regulated their potency and activity, full stop!" ~Doug Chloupek, the CEO and Founder of Juva Life
Doug Chloupek, the CEO and Founder of Juva Life (OTCQB: JUVAF) - Juva Life is a cannabis cultivation and life sciences company aimed of unlocking the secret of pain management, and has navigated the complex financial regulatory system in order to make Juva a publicly traded company in the USA, Canada, and Germany, collectively raising $38 Million to-date.
Episode 965 The #TalkingHedge interviews Doug Chloupek, CEO & Founder at Juva Life...
https://youtu.be/gy8MPyPXV0Q
"When we combined any other cannabinoid - THC, CBD - the combination of flavonoids and what we would know as the entourage effect with any of our JUVA 41 or JUVA 19, it down-regulated their potency and activity, full stop!" ~Doug Chloupek, the CEO and Founder of Juva Life
Doug Chloupek, the CEO and Founder of Juva Life (OTCQB: JUVAF) - Juva Life is a cannabis cultivation and life sciences company aimed of unlocking the secret of pain management, and has navigated the complex financial regulatory system in order to make Juva a publicly traded company in the USA, Canada, and Germany, collectively raising $38 Million to-date.
Episode 965 The #TalkingHedge interviews Doug Chloupek, CEO & Founder at Juva Life...
https://youtu.be/gy8MPyPXV0Q
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