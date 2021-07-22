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AMERICA'S FRONTLINE DOCTORS: AT LEAST 45,OOO PEOPLE DEAD FROM COVID JABS
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585 views • July 22, 2021
Watch Tom Renz, and attorney working with America's Frontline Doctors, explain the real number of deaths from covid-jabs after a whistleblower came forward. You will also see the part of the legal injunction relating to the whistleblower.
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