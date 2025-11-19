© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"If we don't resist, the digital ID will implant tentacles in our necks and we will become like China."
"All your movements will be tracked, and your ID will be linked to digital currency."
"Did you say something wrong on social media? Didn't you get the latest booster? Don't you acknowledge that there are more than two genders?"
"One day you'll wake up and discover you can no longer access your money."
"The solution is to refuse."