w₊w₊w＝？
33 Subscribers
20 views
Published 16 hours ago

Yahoo!ニュース

https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/450879e53b8b2577d09ed098eb74a2c38e4a434a


装填し、発射準備のために陣地エリアに秘密裏に移送する作業を策定

https://x.com/sputnik_jp/status/1792935238605144431


千台以上

https://x.com/Reloaded7701/status/1792142878443184179


【備え】

https://x.com/k_crostone/status/1792348917381947596?s=19


https://www.brighteon.com/4bf444f4-7a1b-4897-9583-180ae10a63e0


各地域・避難所

https://www.areamarker.com/kokuminhogo/map


https://search.yahoo.co.jp/image/search?p=%E3%83%9F%E3%82%B5%E3%82%A4%E3%83%AB%20%E9%81%BF%E9%9B%A3%E6%89%80&fr=top_ga1_sa&ei=UTF-8&aq=-1&oq=


＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊


https://x.com/hide_q_/status/1620319931983343616?s=53&t=lWJvrDgoZziT1YBML16PQg


https://x.com/MiuUniverse/status/1760439807204118857


＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊


Kickoff is approaching

https://www.brighteon.com/d832778a-812a-47cb-8630-179dcee8b477

nwoww3ebs

